City officials in preliminary discussions to add canopy to Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Camping World Stadium could soon receive a canopy to shield certain exposed seats from the elements.
Channel 9 learned that while the multimillion dollar project hasn't begun, there are already plans to put more money into the stadium.
The stadium should soon see $60 million in upgrades to lighting, parking and the overall fan experience.
During an interview with Channel 9's Christian Bruey and Joe Kepner, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports Steve Hogan said a canopy was indeed a possibility to come to the stadium.
"You know, obviously there's homework being done," said Hogan. "How would you do it here? What does that cost to do it?"
Construction for the $60 million in upgrades will begin in 2020. The plan, which might be funded with tax dollars, will add 5,000 more seats to the stadium.
