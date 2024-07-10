City of Orlando announces new Pulse Memorial committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando announced Wednesday a 18-member committee that will be crucial in deciding what the pulse memorial will look like.

14 people on the advisory committee are either survivors-- or was a friend or family member of a Pulse shooting victim.

Others on the board include a former Pulse nightclub employee, a patron of the club and a mental health provider.

The committee will help to create a conceptual design of the future Pulse memorial using the input from dozens of survivors and families expected to show up to meetings over the next few months.

Read: City will form committee to decide on permanent Pulse Memorial

The committee will meet monthly through the end of the year. The first meeting is set to happen July 24 and 25 at the Kia Center.

Each committee meeting will be open to the public-- both in-person and virtually.

The city says the meetings will be available in English and Spanish.

Read: Local school district is set to hold hiring event

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee will consist of the following 18 members:

Aracelis Maria Jimenez, lost a family member in the tragedy

Brett Rigas, survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy

Brian Reagan, survivor, former Pulse employee, artist

Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez, family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist

Cesar Rodriguez, survivor

Felicia Burt, lost a family member in the tragedy

Jamie Reed, lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional

Joshua Garcia, former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional

Keinon Carter, survivor

Kelly Dawson, lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional

Rev. Marcelino Rivera, lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist

Mayra Alvear BenabeI, lost a family member in the tragedy

Norman Casiano-Mojica, survivor

Nancy Rosado, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder

Perry T Snider Jr., lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist

Siclaly “Laly” M. Santiago-Leon, lost a family member in the tragedy

Terrance Hunter, regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional

Tommy Connelly, survivor, artist

Click here for more information about the memorial process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group