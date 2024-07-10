City of Orlando announces new Pulse Memorial committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando announced Wednesday a 18-member committee that will be crucial in deciding what the pulse memorial will look like.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
14 people on the advisory committee are either survivors-- or was a friend or family member of a Pulse shooting victim.
Others on the board include a former Pulse nightclub employee, a patron of the club and a mental health provider.
The committee will help to create a conceptual design of the future Pulse memorial using the input from dozens of survivors and families expected to show up to meetings over the next few months.
Read: City will form committee to decide on permanent Pulse Memorial
The committee will meet monthly through the end of the year. The first meeting is set to happen July 24 and 25 at the Kia Center.
Each committee meeting will be open to the public-- both in-person and virtually.
The city says the meetings will be available in English and Spanish.
Read: Local school district is set to hold hiring event
The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee will consist of the following 18 members:
- Aracelis Maria Jimenez, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Brett Rigas, survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy
- Brian Reagan, survivor, former Pulse employee, artist
- Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez, family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist
- Cesar Rodriguez, survivor
- Felicia Burt, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Jamie Reed, lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional
- Joshua Garcia, former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional
- Keinon Carter, survivor
- Kelly Dawson, lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional
- Rev. Marcelino Rivera, lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist
- Mayra Alvear BenabeI, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Norman Casiano-Mojica, survivor
- Nancy Rosado, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder
- Perry T Snider Jr., lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist
- Siclaly “Laly” M. Santiago-Leon, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Terrance Hunter, regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional
- Tommy Connelly, survivor, artist
Click here for more information about the memorial process.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group