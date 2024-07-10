Local school district is set to hold hiring event

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools will be holding a hiring event for the next school year on Thursday, July 18.

The Marion County school district is seeking dedicated and hardworking individuals who want to make a difference in the community.

Some positions are looking to be filled immediately, including instructional personnel like teachers.

The hiring event is in person, with face-to-face interviews and conditional contracts on the spot for those who meet the requirements.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5.p,m, at the Klein Conference Center in Ocala.

Here is a map of the conference center.

