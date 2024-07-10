Local school district is set to hold hiring event

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools will be holding a hiring event for the next school year on Thursday, July 18.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Marion County school district is seeking dedicated and hardworking individuals who want to make a difference in the community.
Some positions are looking to be filled immediately, including instructional personnel like teachers.
Read: Victim identified in deadly apartment shooting near Kissimmee
The hiring event is in person, with face-to-face interviews and conditional contracts on the spot for those who meet the requirements.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5.p,m, at the Klein Conference Center in Ocala.
Read: Seminole County firefighters rescue horse trapped in muddy pond
Here is a map of the conference center.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group