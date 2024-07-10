Victim identified in deadly apartment shooting near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the victims in the Rapallo apartment shooting that left two people dead early Tuesday.

OCSO responded to the shooting at the Rapallo apartments on Marta Circle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

Three victims suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting, according to sheriff.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims died from their injuries.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Adrian Joel Gonzales, according to sheriff’s.

The other victims, including the victim found dead at the scene have not been identified as of yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

See a map of the scene below:

Deputies said they believe the shooting was drug-related and there is no threat to the community.

