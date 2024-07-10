Osceola County deputy accused of domestic battery, cyberstalking, records show

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy was arrested on charges that include domestic battery and cyberstalking.

Douglas Ford was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday night that said, “We will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks.”

Channel 9 is working to gather details about Ford’s arrest and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

