Eye on the Tropics: NHC tracking low-pressure system off Florida’s coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a low-pressure system off Florida’s coast.

The area of disturbance has a 10% chance of showing tropical development through the rest of the week.

If it gains tropical strength, it will be classified as “Debby.”

The system is forecast to bring an elevated chance for rain and showers to Florida over Thursday and Friday.

The system should move over the southeast by the weekend.

