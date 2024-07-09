Eye on the Tropics: Beryl continues to bring tornado, flash flooding threat across US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl continues to bring a threat of damaging weather across the central U.S. even after the system has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center said TD Beryl will bring a threat of tornados and flash flooding over the next few days,

Most of the concern is in the Mississippi Valley and through the northeast.

The center of TD Beryl was near Tyler, Texas, early Tuesday morning after making landfall as a Cat. 1 hurricane in South Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 08: A pickup truck is stuck beneath a toppled tree after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas, central and southern Missouri, Illinois, northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

Millions of people are still without power in Texas as dangerous heat is forecast for the area.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics, including a few tropical waves moving off of the coast of western Africa.

Thankfully, there are no tropical disturbances that are threatening Florida.

