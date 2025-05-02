12-year-old and 17-year-old suspected of street racing in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recent traffic stop in Volusia County took a surprising turn, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were shocked when they realized one of the drivers pulled over for reckless driving was just 12 years old.

Bodycam video shows a 12 and a 17-year-old being detained after deputies say they were caught street racing.

Both were arrested, though official charges haven’t been released.

