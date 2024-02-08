City of Orlando asks residents to take part in fair housing survey

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is asking residents to take part in a survey to better help identify and understand the barrier to fair housing in the City Beautiful.

The Housing and Community Development Department is conducting the survey and feedbacks will used to update the city’s Fair Housing Plan.

According to a news release, “This plan identifies practices that violate the Fair Housing Act and recommends actions the city can take to eliminate housing discrimination and promote fair housing choices for everyone in the community.”

This survey includes different scenarios about fair housing and questions about citizens’ personal experiences and opinions.

We are looking for feedback from:

residents of the City of Orlando

members of the community interested in living in the City of Orlando

businesses/organizations that provide housing-related programs and services in the City of Orlando

The survey will take about 10 minute and can be found HERE.

The survey closes on Monday, February 26.

