The City of Orlando displays 49 ribbons to honor victims from the Pulse Nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is beginning a week of remembrance activities for the victims and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Wednesday marks eight years since 49 people died and several others were hurt in the attack.

After the tragedy, people in Provincetown, Massachusetts, sent our community prayer ribbons with the names of the victims written on them.

Read: Applications open for monthly art walk in Ocala

The prayer ribbons will once again be displayed on the steps of Orlando City Hall.

The ribbons will remain displayed through next Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group