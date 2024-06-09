Applications open for monthly art walk in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The First Friday Art Walk is coming back to Ocala.

Artists, art organizations, downtown businesses and sponsorships are welcome to apply.

Every year, over 30 artists and 10 organizations showcase their work on the first Friday of the month.

The monthly event also features live art demonstrations, free art activities and performances in Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Submissions made after the date will be reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the 2024-2025 season.

The First Friday Art Walk will begin on Sep. 6, 2024 and ends on May 2, 2025.

Click here to apply.

