Rope sculpture inspired by Hopi women, Princess Leia debuts in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Guests can see an extraordinary piece of art in DeLand this summer.

The sculpture made out of rope is a metaphor for female strength and it was inspired by a famous character in the Star Wars franchise.

It also relates to Native American history.

The Museum of Art - DeLand will show artist Mateo Blanco’s piece called “Hopi Girl” on display.

This is part of the The Figure: Selections from the Permanent Collection exhibition. Blanco found the rope while sitting on a Florida beach.

Blanco said the cultural hairstyle represents women and how Princess Leia has inspired other characters in media. Using rope for the piece shows how women are strong and resilient - just like what it was made out of.

“It means how hard woman work in this world to make their dreams. That piece represents part of history of the United States,” said Blanco. “For most people, that piece is Princess Leia, but it is also a Hopi girl. Hopi is a tribe from Arizona. And the Hopi girls use that kind of hairstyle.”

Blanco grew up in Florida, and said he dreamed of the day when his work would be displayed.

“When creating a piece, I don’t just think of how it will look,” said Blanco. “I think of the deeper meaning and how it’ll make people feel. I want people to feel empowered when they see or purchase my art, like they’re part of the story.”

It will be on display until July 14.

