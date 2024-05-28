Florida spotlights students’ artwork to help teach bicycle safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Florida Department of Transportation visited several schools across Central Florida during National Bike Month to teach bicycle safety.

Isabella-Rose Alfonso’s artwork is now a bike symbol outside of Pine Hills Elementary.

A colorful design she and her mom created.

Watch: 4th grader dies after being hit by SUV near entrance of Port Orange school

“I wouldn’t have been on the news if she wouldn’t have helped me,” Isabella-Rose said.

It’s a project by FDOT to teach kids the importance of bike safety.

Students got to submit their drawings, and two were chosen per school to come to life on the sidewalk.

Watch: More than 170 families who lost loved ones in crashes meet with lawmakers to demand safety changes

Loreen Bobo spearheads this project for FDOT.

“It’s really cool seeing that concept come from paper to concrete,” Bobo said. “They’re so proud of their drawing as they should be.”

This year, the department went to eight different schools in seven different counties, reaching hundreds of students.

Watch: Deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers increases in Florida, data shows

The project started three years ago and FDOT has seen success with its classroom lessons teaching kids about helmets, crosswalks, bike lanes and more.

FDOT says across Florida, more than half of these crashes that end in serious or fatal injuries happen during dark or dusk hours.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group