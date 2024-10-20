The City of Orlando will hold 2nd reading on annexation of land near the Sunbridge property

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Oct. 21, the City of Orlando will hold a second and final reading to annex property connected to the Sunbridge property in east Orange County.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the council will discuss an ordinance that would annex approximately 52,493 acres of land located south of E. Colonial Drive, west of SR 520, east of Sunbridge, and north of Osceola County line.

The Sunbridge annexation earlier this year caused some conflict between the City of Orlando and Orange County.

In March, Orlando commissioners voted to annex the first 6,000 acres of the so-called “Sunbridge” property, which is expected to become a development similar to Lake Nona.

The annexation plan came as a surprise to Orange County leaders.

The county was concerned that the area lacks the appropriate infrastructure, even though Sunrail’s Sunshine Corridor proposal includes a stop in Sunbridge.

The city dismissed the concerns and pointed to Lake Nona’s successes but did not rule out future expansions eastward.

Tavistock, the developer of Lake Nona and owner of The Sunbridge property, requested the city take them in, though the company said it plans to follow the guidelines previously made by Orange County.

The city will also seek approval during the council meeting for a temporary fire station in Sunbridge as part of the earlier annexation agreement.

According to the city council agenda, the city will propose a five year lease, with a five year extension for the land for the temporary fire station until the city can build a permanent fire station.

Save Orange County will hold a press conference outside of city hall to rally against the annexation before tomorrow’s 2 p.m. city council meeting.

In a press release to WFTV Channel 9, Save Orange County said, “Save Orange County has tirelessly worked to place rural boundary and annexation protections on the November ballot. Despite these efforts, the City is currently rubber stamping massive land grab proposals that threaten to annex thousands of acres, including a significant move to annex 52,450 acres around Sunbridge in East Orange County.”

