Nearly all of Central Florida to open early voting sites on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting sites are set to open in Central Florida on Monday ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

As of Friday, more than 833,000 people have already voted early by mail in Florida.

Early voting sites will open Monday in every county in Central Florida.

Sumter County will open early voting sites on Tuesday.

With only 16 days until the election, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been focusing their campaigns on key battleground states.

Visit the website of the Supervisor of Elections for the county where you live for more information on early voting site locations.

