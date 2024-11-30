Drainage issues causes delays to inbound international flights at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drainage issues at Orlando International Airport Airside 4 at Terminal B has forced airport officials to reroute inbound international flights to terminal for them to clear customs on Friday.

Airport officials said the drainage issue affected the Federal Inspection Station, which impacted inbound international flights at Gates 70-99.

Advisory: International arrivals at Gates 70-99 in Airside 4 will be processed through Customs at Terminal C for the rest of the evening, due to a drainage issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & appreciate your cooperation as our facilities team works to resolve this matter. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 29, 2024

The problem has caused no delays to domestic flights, airport officials said.

A team is working to determine the cause of the issue and is actively working to fix the problem.

