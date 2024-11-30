Drainage issues causes delays to inbound international flights at OIA

Local

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drainage issues at Orlando International Airport Airside 4 at Terminal B has forced airport officials to reroute inbound international flights to terminal for them to clear customs on Friday.

Airport officials said the drainage issue affected the Federal Inspection Station, which impacted inbound international flights at Gates 70-99.

The problem has caused no delays to domestic flights, airport officials said.

A team is working to determine the cause of the issue and is actively working to fix the problem.

