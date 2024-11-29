Fur parents beware of lost pet scam on the rise

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is warning that scammers are targeting Central Florida pet owners, posing as Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) employees. One of its partner cat rescues almost became a victim of the scam last week.

Valerie Fitzgerald, representing United Paws Rescue Inc., says she received the call after she posted her cat, Bella, on an online lost pet forum.

”I received a call from a private number,” Fitzgerald said. “The person on the other line said he was an OCAS employee and Bella was in the shelter.”

The callers informed Fitzgerald that Bella had been hit by a car, paralyzed and in need of surgery that would cost $5,400. Fitzgerald needed to pay half the fee immediately through Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle.

“I was pretty upset and trying to log into my Venmo,” Fitzgerald said. “He said he needed the payment immediately, or they must let Bella go.” Fitzgerald said the caller eventually hung up. She then called OCAS, who confirmed this was a scam, Bella was not there.

“It’s heartbreaking to know people are attempting to take advantage of grieving and upset pet owners; people who are often so desperate for a chance to be reunited with their pet they miss suspicious behavior,” said Diane Summers, Manager for Orange County Animal Services.

OCAS has set fees for pet reclaims and we don’t ask for online payments.

“When we reach out to owners about reclaiming a pet, the first thing we ask them to do is visit the shelter, not send money,” Summers said.

“If someone is contacting you on behalf of our shelter and you have any suspicion about the legitimacy of the information, please visit our shelter in person to speak with our staff.”

