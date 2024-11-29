I-4 safety research aims to cut crashes and congestion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Polytechnic University is researching how to make Interstate 4 safer for drivers.

The I-4 corridor from Orlando to Tampa is ranked among the most dangerous highways in the country. Rawa Adla, assistant professor of computer engineering at Florida Poly, is leading a research project that aims to improve safety and mobility on the congested route.

“Florida is a tourism state — everyone wants to travel to the Orlando amusement parks or to Clearwater and the beaches,” Adla said. “That’s why it’s so important to improve safety in this critical area of I-4.”

