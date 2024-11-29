Kissimmee man arrested in DeSoto County after two kidnapped 4-year-olds found in stolen vehicle

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kissimmee man on Wednesday after two kidnapped 4-year-olds were found in a stolen vehicle.

According to a release on social media, DCSO received a report about a stolen vehicle and a kidnapping of children.

Deputies tried to pull the stolen car over, but 47-year-old Jerome Ralph Garvin refused to comply and led deputies on a car chase.

In an attempt to escape, Garvin fled the vehicle and left the children in it while it was moving.

“His attempt to evade justice failed,” the release reads. “DCSO deputies and Arcadia Police Department officers worked together to track

him down and apprehend him.”

DCSO were able to rescue the children that were involved safely.

Here is the list of charges:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Fleeing to elude law enforcement

Child neglect without great bodily harm

Driving with a suspended license

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage

Resisting arrest

