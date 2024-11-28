Kissimmee police investigating after body found in canal

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating after a resident found a body in a creek.

KPD said that a passerby saw the body along the Emory Street canal around 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, the found a deceased male victim.

Police have said the circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious and they are investigating.

No other information surrounding this incident has been release.

The victim’s identification is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

