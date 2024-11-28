Deputies: Ormond Beach man shooting at neighbors, deputies from inside apartment

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to an incident in Ormond Beach where a man is shooting multiple rounds outside his condo and at neighboring units.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to the Kingston Shores condos on the 5500 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard.

Deputies said the man has also fired at a VSO vehicle from inside his condo.

Neighbors have been notified and evacuated and traffic is being rerouted, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area as the work to resolve this incident.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way and will bring you latest on this story at noon.

