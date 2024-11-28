ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a gorgeous and warm afternoon across Central Florida this Thanksgiving.

Afternoon highs will reach into the 80s for all Central Florida.

A cold front will move through the area on Friday.

Terrific Turkey Day ahead, with cold temps moving in Terrific Turkey Day ahead, with cold temps moving in

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of scattered showers and highs in the 70s.

We’ll have another blast of cold winter temps for the weekend and into next week.

Mornings will dip back into the 30s and 40s.

