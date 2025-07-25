Volusia County launches federally funded flood prevention projects

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials have announced the launch of new federally funded flood prevention projects aimed at mitigating future flooding disasters.

The projects, approved by county officials this week, include significant drainage work in Daytona Beach and Orange City, as well as infrastructure improvements in New Smyrna Beach.

These initiatives are a direct response to the widespread flooding that occurred in 2022 following Hurricane Ian, which left thousands of homes in Volusia County flooded.

The county’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance resilience against severe weather events and protect local communities from similar devastation in the future

