AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ aims to keep the roads safe from impaired driver this Thanksgiving holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — With a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend upon us AAA is getting ready to keep drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe on the roads.

Along with expecting to respond to more than 570,000 calls from drivers with car trouble, The Auto Club Group is launching its free ‘Tow to Go’ service, which is aimed at preventing impaired driving.

The program is available in Florida and other select states, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort, yet it is free to those who need it.

‘Tow to Go’ is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

According to a new release, the program is available in FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

Nationwide, AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to set new records with an estimated 71.7 million Americans forecast to take a road trip.

Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly.

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the NHTSA.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways.

When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

The number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

