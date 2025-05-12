Not-So-Scary nights return to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party dates are finally here, and they come with an exciting lineup of festive fun that you won’t want to miss.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party occurs on select nights between August 15 and October 31, 2025. The party will kick off from 7:00 PM to midnight.

New Halloween themed Fireworks Show coming to Magic Kingdom The mischievous Sanderson Sisters from Disney's "Hocus Pocus" return to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park to throw a wickedly fun celebration during Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular. Held on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt stage, the show features favorite Disney villains including Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie and Maleficent, along with dancers, projections and special effects. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a specially ticketed evening that also includes trick-or-treating, greetings with characters in Halloween costumes, the Happy HalloWishes fireworks display and more.

Ticket holders may enter Magic Kingdom park from 4:00 PM on their ticket’s valid date, allowing more time to enjoy favorites before the event starts. These specific event tickets don’t require an additional theme park ticket or reservation.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party The first touches of Fall are upon us and there is plenty of festive fun for guests to look forward to this season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. From Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE to eerie-sistable merchandise and food and beverage delights, there is so much to experience this spooky season at the Most Magical Place on Earth. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer) (Matt Stroshane/Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

Event Dates

August 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29

September 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 30

October 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30 and 31

Event tickets range from $119 to $229 each, plus tax (with prices depending on the event date). Exciting news for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests!

You can start purchasing your tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as early as May 15, 2025.

If you’re not staying at the resort, don’t worry; all other Guests can join in the fun and purchase their tickets starting on May 22, 2025.

