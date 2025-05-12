Not-So-Scary nights return to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party dates are finally here, and they come with an exciting lineup of festive fun that you won’t want to miss.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party occurs on select nights between August 15 and October 31, 2025. The party will kick off from 7:00 PM to midnight.
Ticket holders may enter Magic Kingdom park from 4:00 PM on their ticket’s valid date, allowing more time to enjoy favorites before the event starts. These specific event tickets don’t require an additional theme park ticket or reservation.
Event Dates
August 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29
September 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 30
October 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30 and 31
Event tickets range from $119 to $229 each, plus tax (with prices depending on the event date). Exciting news for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests!
You can start purchasing your tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as early as May 15, 2025.
If you’re not staying at the resort, don’t worry; all other Guests can join in the fun and purchase their tickets starting on May 22, 2025.
