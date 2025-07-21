Daytona Beach seeks revitalization with major ramp upgrades, businesses remain skeptical

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Major upgrades have been made to the International Speedway Boulevard ramp in Daytona Beach over the last year, but businesses aren’t sure they’ll make a difference.

Last summer, the city and Florida Department of Transportation started work on two projects totaling millions of dollars on both the ramp and the roadway.

Part of the plan also included beautification, which added new sidewalks, landscaping, bathrooms, and lights. Commissioner Ken Strickland believes the inviting atmosphere will bring people back to the beachside.

“You don’t want to bring your family to a place that looks creepy, and I don’t know that it looked creepy, but it didn’t look like it could,” said Strickland.

Longtime business owners like Bruce Miller said the work is a step in the right direction, but he’s not convinced it will change anything.

“They’re putting the cart in front of the horse. When you come here, there’s absolutely nothing to do here,” said Miller.

Salty Dog Surf Shop typically makes the most money in July, but Miller said this year has been his worst ever.

“I used to have a lot of hope. I kind of am running out of hope to be honest with you,” said Miller.

Strickland said some plans are already in the works, like developing a 7-acre lot between Peninsula and Grandview. He adds that other beautification projects in other parts of the city should also help spur growth.

“It has to. I have been in this area probably 30 years now, and we have it looking better. People will come back,” said Strickland.

