Lake County man facing battery charges, accused of elder abuse

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a 77-year-old woman staying at a group home with him in Umatilla.

Deputies arrested Pedro Custodio on July 12, after the victim and a witness came forward to report him.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Custodio became angry with the woman for ‘talking excessively,’ grabbed her, and threw her to the ground, causing a bruise.

The victim stated that this was not the first instance of abuse, recounting a previous occasion where Custodio yelled at her and pushed her for moving too slowly while showering.

A witness corroborated the victim’s account, stating she had observed Custodio allegedly abusing the woman on several occasions.

Neighbor Kandice Cunningham expressed her lack of surprise at the arrest, citing complaints about Custodio’s treatment of residents in the group home.

Custodio has a long criminal history in Lake County, with at least four previous mug shots related to charges similar to the current allegations.

His arrest has raised concerns among neighbors, who have reported hearing arguments and other disturbances at the group home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case, including the possibility of other victims at the group home.

Deputy Stephanie Earley stated that investigators are working to ensure Custodio faces appropriate charges and to determine if other residents have been affected. Custodio is also facing a violation of probation charge stemming from a 2022 incident where he allegedly threw a box cutter at a man.

As the investigation continues, the community remains vigilant, hoping for justice and safety for the residents of the group home. T

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group