OUC’s Controversial PeakShift Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Solar United Neighbors, in coalition with the Clean Energy Equity Taskforce and several members of the Orlando community, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, December 4th, at 5:30 PM outside Orlando City Hall.

Advocates from neighboring Orlando communities will highlight pressing concerns surrounding the Orlando Utility Commission’s (OUC) proposed “PeakShift” program and its potential impact on Orlando’s renewable energy goals and community.

Speakers include: Heaven Campbell, Florida Program Director, Solar United Neighbors

Patty Sheehan, City of Orlando Commissioner, District 4, Solar Customer

Laura Betts, Climate Resilience Manager, The CLEO Institute

Alejandro Flores, State Program Coordinator, PoderLatinx

Bill Johnson, Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) President

Higher energy bills will burden Orlando residents, particularly those in low-income communities. OUC’s attempt to limit net metering raises serious legal and ethical questions that must be addressed to protect consumers’ rights.

The meeting will review and address critical topics such as Protecting Orlando Residents from higher energy bills, Impact on Solar and Efficiency Investments, Net Metering Concerns, and Unfair Fixed Charges. Stand together to protect Orlando’s clean energy future and ensure the city’s renewable energy goals are obtained equitably and effectively.

