Cold front arrives, with temps dropping to the 30s and 40s over the next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s next cold front arrives today.

This means today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few isolated afternoon storms.

Temperatures today will be mild, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

But it is about to get cold again as winter temps will move back into the area.

Morning Forecast: Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 (WFTV)

Many communities in Central Florida will wake up to 30s and 40s over the next 5 days, including tonight.

