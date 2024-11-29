Orlando airport holiday flight options have shrunk by 4,000

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) will offer 4,151 fewer flights this holiday season as officials expect holiday travel to be lighter compared to last year.

Nationally, airports are expecting record activity for the holiday season, and major airlines have been noticing strong holiday travel demand for months.

According to a Business Journals analysis of fourth-quarter flight data from Cirium Inc., scheduled flights for the nation’s 100 busiest airports are up 3% compared to 2023. Seats, on the other hand, are up only 1.8% at those airports year-over-year for the fourth quarter.

