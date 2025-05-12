Local

WFTV begins exclusive coverage ahead of Epic Universe’s opening

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s one of the most anticipated theme park expansions in Central Florida, which will open next week, and WFTV Channel 9 is your home for everything Epic Universe.

This week, our team is bringing you in-depth coverage of Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park: Epic Universe.

Channel 9 will show you sneak peeks inside its five immersive worlds.

We’ll take you inside Super Nintendo World, where fans can step into the vibrant world of Mario and friends, and into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which transports guests into the iconic wizarding headquarters.

You’ll also get an inside look at the mystical Celestial Park, the classic monster thrills of Dark Universe, and the dragon filled world of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

Throughout the week, watch for live reports, behind-the-scenes stories, the latest updates on opening dates, ticket details, and what visitors can expect when gates open.

Stay tuned to WFTV Channel 9 on air, online, and across our social platforms for complete Epic Universe coverage — all week.

