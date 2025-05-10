EPIC Universe: Where to dine in Celestial Park 

ORLANDO, Fla. — As visitors step through the Chronos portal into the EPIC Universe, they are welcomed into Celestial Park, the cosmic heart of the theme park.

Celestial Park will have more than 15 different dining options, ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations.

Full-Service Restaurant

Atlantic Restaurant: The restaurant is near a pool named for the Roman sea god Neptune, specializing in seafood and steak. Universal said the restaurant is surrounded by glass walls that resemble a Victorian aquarium where illuminated fish swim above you.

The Blue Dragon: This restaurant is located steps from Celestial Park and features Japanese, Chinese, and Thai dishes on the menu.

There are also four walk-up bars and concierge booths in this area, as well as smaller restaurants including Frosty Moon, Meteor Astropub, The Oak & Star Tavern, and Pizza Moon.

See the full list of quick-service options below:

Quick-Service and Specialty Eateries

The Oak and Star Tavern

Pizza Moon

Meteor Astropub

Star Sui Bao

Frosty Moon

Comet Dogs

Celestiki and Bar Zenith

The Plastered Owl

0 of 38 Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Seabass at Atlantic in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Grand Atlantic Martini at Atlantic in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Atlantic: Romesco Romanesco (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Atlantic: Northern Lights Martini (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Tonkotsu Ramen (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Smashed Cucumbers (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Khaosan Boba at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Snowflake Potstickers (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles - Banana Leaf Smoked Pulled Pork at The Oak & Star Tavern in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Grilled Peach Arugula (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Two Meats Platter with Spit Roasted Citrus Herb Chicken and Smoked St. Louis Ribs (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: The Plastered Owl (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Slow Smoked Brisket (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Banana Pudding (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Space Cowboy (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: A Trip to Vesuvio (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Rigatoni Meteor Melt (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: The Giant Mushroom (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Rocket Fuel (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Pizza Lunare (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Brownie Eclipse (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Meteor Strike (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Meridian Bramble (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Mojit-eor (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Star-garita (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Cosmos-Politan (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Frozen Mudslide (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Waturi Punch (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Kunuku Daiquiri (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Frozen Pina Colada (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Branca Colada (Universal Orlando Resort )

Click here for more information about EPIC Universe Celestial Park.

WFTV Eyewitness News will publish a series of articles on the various attractions of the Epic Universe as the grand opening date of May 22 approaches. Each story will provide in-depth coverage of the different portals, detailing where visitors can find dining options, merchandise, and thrilling rides.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

