EPIC Universe: Where to dine in Celestial Park 

ORLANDO, Fla. — As visitors step through the Chronos portal into the EPIC Universe, they are welcomed into Celestial Park, the cosmic heart of the theme park.
Celestial Park will have more than 15 different dining options, ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations.
Full-Service Restaurant
Atlantic Restaurant: The restaurant is near a pool named for the Roman sea god Neptune, specializing in seafood and steak. Universal said the restaurant is surrounded by glass walls that resemble a Victorian aquarium where illuminated fish swim above you.
The Blue Dragon: This restaurant is located steps from Celestial Park and features Japanese, Chinese, and Thai dishes on the menu.
There are also four walk-up bars and concierge booths in this area, as well as smaller restaurants including Frosty Moon, Meteor Astropub, The Oak & Star Tavern, and Pizza Moon.
See the full list of quick-service options below:
Quick-Service and Specialty Eateries
The Oak and Star Tavern
Pizza Moon
Meteor Astropub
Star Sui Bao
Frosty Moon
Comet Dogs
Celestiki and Bar Zenith
The Plastered Owl
0 of 38
Click here for more information about EPIC Universe Celestial Park.
WFTV Eyewitness News will publish a series of articles on the various attractions of the Epic Universe as the grand opening date of May 22 approaches. Each story will provide in-depth coverage of the different portals, detailing where visitors can find dining options, merchandise, and thrilling rides.