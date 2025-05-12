Embark on an epic adventure at Universal EPIC Universe, explore Celestial Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — When guests arrive at the theme park, they will encounter Chronos, the iconic symbol of the Universal Epic Universe that serves as the gateway into this exciting adventure.

The first world visitors’ experience is Celestial Park, the cosmic heart of the park, featuring tree-lined walkways, moving fountains, and a variety of attractions, including the Stardust Racers and the Constellation Carousel.

Visitors also have the chance to explore different worlds such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Brek, and Dark Universe.

In Celestial Park, guests can enjoy more than 15 dining options ranging from full-service to quick-service dining.

Celestial park also has full-service restaurants include the Atlantic Restaurant, specializing in seafood and steak, and The Blue Dragon, offering a variety of Asian cuisines.

Quick-service options include The Oak and Star Tavern, Pizza Moon, and Meteor Astropub, among others.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel will have a dedicated entrance.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

0 of 38 Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Seabass at Atlantic in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Grand Atlantic Martini at Atlantic in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Atlantic: Romesco Romanesco (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Atlantic: Northern Lights Martini (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Tonkotsu Ramen (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Smashed Cucumbers (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Khaosan Boba at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant at Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Snowflake Potstickers (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles - Banana Leaf Smoked Pulled Pork at The Oak & Star Tavern in Universal Epic Universe (NBC Universal) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Grilled Peach Arugula (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Two Meats Platter with Spit Roasted Citrus Herb Chicken and Smoked St. Louis Ribs (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: The Plastered Owl (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Slow Smoked Brisket (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe The Oak & Star Tavern: Banana Pudding (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Space Cowboy (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: A Trip to Vesuvio (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Rigatoni Meteor Melt (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: The Giant Mushroom (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Rocket Fuel (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Pizza Lunare (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Pizza Moon: Brownie Eclipse (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Meteor Strike (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Meridian Bramble (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Mojit-eor (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Star-garita (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe Bar Zenith: Cosmos-Politan (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Frozen Mudslide (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Waturi Punch (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Kunuku Daiquiri (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Frozen Pina Colada (Universal Orlando Resort ) Celestial Park dining at Epic Universe CelesTiki: Branca Colada (Universal Orlando Resort )

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group