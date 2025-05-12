Local

Embark on an epic adventure at Universal EPIC Universe, explore Celestial Park

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Universal Epic Universe (Beatriz Oliveira)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — When guests arrive at the theme park, they will encounter Chronos, the iconic symbol of the Universal Epic Universe that serves as the gateway into this exciting adventure.

The first world visitors’ experience is Celestial Park, the cosmic heart of the park, featuring tree-lined walkways, moving fountains, and a variety of attractions, including the Stardust Racers and the Constellation Carousel.

Visitors also have the chance to explore different worlds such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Brek, and Dark Universe.

In Celestial Park, guests can enjoy more than 15 dining options ranging from full-service to quick-service dining.

Celestial park also has full-service restaurants include the Atlantic Restaurant, specializing in seafood and steak, and The Blue Dragon, offering a variety of Asian cuisines.

Quick-service options include The Oak and Star Tavern, Pizza Moon, and Meteor Astropub, among others.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel will have a dedicated entrance.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

0 of 38

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read