Cold front pushes through, bring colder temperatures this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front has pushed through the area for Black Friday, bringing clouds, light rain and cooler temperatures.

The showers will wind down later tonight with clearing skies. It will be much cooler, with morning lows in the low 50s.

Saturday will feature sunshine and cool conditions. It will be breezy as well with highs only in the upper 60s.

The big travel day Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A second cold front swings through late Sunday, bringing even cooler air towards Central Florida. Highs for Monday will only be in the mid-60s despite plenty of sun.

A frost, and possible freeze, is very possible early Tuesday morning in areas north and northwest of Orlando, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Highs on Tuesday will only be in the low 60s.

Some warmer weather does return for the back end of next week.

