8 new restaurants open across Central Florida

Central Florida’s dining scene is buzzing with activity as eight new restaurants and cafes bring diverse flavors and experiences to the region.

From fresh takes on classic American fare to international cuisine and coffee hotspots, these openings showcase the area’s ever-expanding variety.

Here’s a closer look at the latest additions, including details on their menus, locations and unique offerings.

First Watch, a Bradenton-based daytime dining restaurant, opened a new location in Clermont on Nov. 18. The 3,700-square-foot restaurant is in the Cagan Crossings plaza and can seat over 180 people. It features a covered patio and indoor and outdoor bars serving fresh-made juices.

Tampa-based Ford’s Garage, a burger-and-brew restaurant themed after a 1920s service station, opened a new location at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on Nov. 21.

The restaurant is located at 4971 International Drive, Suite 3D.09, and can seat around 280 guests across its dining and patio areas. It features vintage vehicles, automobile memorabilia and car-themed fixtures and decor.

