Local

‘Comfort Stations’ opened in Volusia County to help residents recovering from Hurricane Milton

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There is more help available for people in Volusia County who are still without power following Hurricane Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The state is opening “comfort stations” to help.

Each location has restrooms, showers, and laundry trailers.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

They will be open 24 hours a day.

There are locations at:

- Pierson Town Center - 116 W. 1st. Ave., Pierson

- Stone Island - 401 Stone Island Road, Enterprise

- Road & Bridge Office - 2560 W. State Road 44, Deland (access via Carlis Road)

Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can also apply for federal assistance, as FEMA has declared the county a disaster area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read