‘Comfort Stations’ opened in Volusia County to help residents recovering from Hurricane Milton

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There is more help available for people in Volusia County who are still without power following Hurricane Milton.
The state is opening “comfort stations” to help.
Each location has restrooms, showers, and laundry trailers.
They will be open 24 hours a day.
There are locations at:
- Pierson Town Center - 116 W. 1st. Ave., Pierson
- Stone Island - 401 Stone Island Road, Enterprise
- Road & Bridge Office - 2560 W. State Road 44, Deland (access via Carlis Road)
Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Milton can also apply for federal assistance, as FEMA has declared the county a disaster area.
