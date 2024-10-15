Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Division of Emergency Management has launched Operation Blue Roof following Hurricane Milton.

The program is accepting applications for 22 counties impacted by the storm.

The current list helps residents in these Central Florida counties: Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Operation Blue Roof provides free temporary tarping while you wait to fix your roof permanently.

You can apply by clicking here or by calling 888-766-3258.

The program closes on Nov. 5.

It was previously used for Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Lee and Sarasota counties after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Crews installed over 20,000 roofs for homeowners.

