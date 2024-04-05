City of Palm Bay Shares Study on Compound

PALM BAY, Fla. — This evening, the City of Palm Bay shared the results of a study on a mostly undeveloped area of the city known as The Compound.
It consists of more than 2,700 acres in Southwest Palm Bay.
There are numerous property owners. The area has also become a source of concern due to illegal activity over the years.
Judith Monkowski, a longtime Palm Bay resident said, “It would be good if they put more residential homes there, and maybe an industrial park and cameras on all the entrances.”
The recommendations from the study include: land acquisition along J.A. Bombardier Boulevard, investment in infrastructure, and leveraging city-owned land to recruit a development firm to create and operate an industrial park.
