City of St. Cloud offers help to residents impacted by recent cyber attack

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The City of St. Cloud has launched a toll-free phone number to help employees and customers impacted by a recent cybersecurity incident.

The cyber attack, which happened on Mar. 25, affected city departments and payment services.

The city became aware of the suspicious computer activity and contacted specialists to investigate the issue.

Officials said the city has taken steps to prevent another ransomware attack with more safety precautions.

People who believe they were affected by the cyber attack can call 1-800-939-4170 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the city believes the criminals accessed the systems for data between Mar. 17, 2024, and Mar. 25, 2024.

Information that could be accessed includes name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license, medical information, health insurance information, and financial account information.

After the investigation, the city will send letters to those affected.

St. Cloud officials said residents should always be aware of suspicious activity on their accounts.

