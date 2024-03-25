City of St. Cloud experiences cyberattack

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — The City of St. Cloud was targeted in a ransomware attack Monday morning, the police department said.

Despite this, 911 services are still operating, and police and firefighters are still responding to calls.

The St. Cloud Police Department said payments must be made in person at the headquarters or the substation in cash.

State and local agencies are working to resolve the issue, as many city departments have been affected.

Online facility reservation payments and online event registrations will still accept credit cards.

The city government is open, and trash and recycling collection routes will operate normally.

Payments to utility providers such as Toho Water Authority, OUC and the Osceola County Tax Collector’s Office are not affected.

For building inspections, call 407-957-7224, and for public works inspections, call 407-957-7269.

