‘Thank you for all the support’: Casselberry vegan restaurant closes its doors

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry vegan restaurant V’s Diner announced Monday its closure, less than two weeks after taking to social media to seek the community’s support.

The diner, which is on State Road 436 near Red Bug Lake Road, made the announcement on Facebook.

“Thank you for all the support, ideas, offers, well wishing, and most of all, from the bottom of our hearts, for letting us serve you over the years” the restaurant said. “It has truly been an honor.”

The announcement came less than two weeks after the diner posted to Facebook, saying, “Sales have declined fairly drastically, and unfortunately, our expenses have remained the same.”

On Wednesday, the restaurant said on Facebook that it was overwhelmed with the community’s support, saying, “Unfortunately, we are wiped out of nearly everything. Since we make all our proteins from scratch, we will need time to regroup and strategize our next steps.”

The restaurant said the following Monday:

“Although ultimately not financially successful, we were extremely successful in numerous other ways -- in creating an amazing space for our community, a fully house-made hand-crafted vegan meat program, a world class vegan bakery program, a reliable daily solution for guests at every different step on their journey towards veganism, and at times over-the-top hospitality to create some amazing experiences.”

