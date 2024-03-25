ORLANDO, Fla. — R&B singer Chris Brown is planning to bring his upcoming “11:11″ tour to Orlando.

Brown is set to make his debut performance at Orlando’s Kia Center on Saturday, July 13.

Chris Brown to bring ‘11:11’ tour to Orlando

Joining Brown for his Orlando performance will be up-and-coming female artist Muni Long.

Brown’s 26-city tour will kick off on June 5 in Detroit, MI.

His Orlando stop is the only concert planned for Florida.

Tickets for the “11:11″ tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29.

Officials said the “11:11″ tour will celebrate the release of Brown’s 11th studio album, “11:11,” released last November.

More information on tickets and other upcoming shows at the Kia Center can be found here.

