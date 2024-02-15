Mark your calendars: Jennifer Lopez kicks off new concert tour in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jennifer Lopez announced she will kick off a new concert tour in Florida starting this summer.

Her “This Is Me… Now The Tour” will first stop in Florida at the Kia Center in Orlando on June 26.

She will then perform at the Kaseya Center in Miami on June 28.

This 34-city tour marks the entertainer’s comeback to the touring scene after a five-year hiatus, with her “It’s My Party Tour” in 2019.

Lopez will perform her chart-breaking hits and new songs from her album, This is Me… Now.

Tickets will be available for general sale starting Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Citi card members and Verizon customers can purchase select presale tickets from Feb. 20 through Feb. 22.

See more information about the concert tour here.

