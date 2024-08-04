City of Winter Park to host community repair workshop to help reduce waste

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park and the Winter Park Library are hosting a community repair workshop in support of the city’s Sustainability Action Plan.

Orange County and the City of Orlando are also helping to organize the “Fix it! Don’t Pitch It” workshop.

Winter Park officials say the purpose of the event is to reduce the daily consumption of home goods by encouraging recycling, providing opportunities to save money through trade, and learning about skills and resources from community volunteers.

Eyeglasses, bicycles, electronics, small appliances, clothes, and other textiles are among the items being considered for repairs.

However, there is a limit of two items per person.

The city’s next “Fix it! Don’t Pitch It” workshop is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Winter Park Events Center on W. Morse Blvd.

For more information on the event or to volunteer to fix items, send an email to sustainability@cityofwinterpark.og or call 407-599-3450.

