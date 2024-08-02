Wild Florida celebrates birth of rare albino alligator

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a local birth heard around the world.
Wild Florida is celebrating the birth of a rare albino alligator.
That baby hatched after a careful 60-day incubation.
Mom, “Snowflake,” and Dad, “Blizzard,” are also healthy.
Wild Florida said it is the only attraction with a successful albino alligator breeding program.
This is their third hatching.
“There are under 200 of these one-of-a-kind alligators in the world, and Osceola County just gained a new, unique resident,” a Wild Florida spokesperson said.
Because of the standout color, a baby albino gator rarely survives in the wild.
After some time with Mom and Dad, the new baby gator will be displayed in about a month.
