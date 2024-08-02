Florida activates Price Gouging Hotline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
During a State of Emergency, excessive increases in the price of food, gasoline, hotels, lumber and water are prohibited by law.
Anyone who sees price gouging can report it by calling 1-866-966-7226.
Watch: NHC tracking ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Four,’ tropical storm watches and warnings issued
Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up-to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group