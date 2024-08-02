Florida activates Price Gouging Hotline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.

During a State of Emergency, excessive increases in the price of food, gasoline, hotels, lumber and water are prohibited by law.

Anyone who sees price gouging can report it by calling 1-866-966-7226.

Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up-to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

