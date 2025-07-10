Civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune home reopened for her 150th birthday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — History was made in Daytona Beach Thursday. The community came together to celebrate the 150th birthday of Mary McLeod Bethune, a teacher and leader in civil rights.

A big part of the celebration was the reopening of her historic home on the Bethune-Cookman University campus. This special house has been closed for big repairs for the past two and a half years.

Hundreds of people gathered for a special event right in front of the newly fixed-up house, which many call “the foundation.”

Everyone was excited and honored to be there as the new Bethune-Cookman University president, Albert Mosley, and Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry spoke to the cheerful crowd.

“She changed history,” Mosley said. “She knew education wasn’t just for a few people, but for everyone. We’re doing more than just wishing her a happy birthday. We’re celebrating all the great things she did. Happy birthday, Mother Mary.”

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which showed that the home was officially open again for everyone to visit. There was also a special moment when a wreath was placed at Bethune’s burial site on campus to further honor her long-lasting importance.

The festivities included a young girl acted out a scene as Bethune from inside the house, bringing her story to life for everyone watching.

After the speeches, people were invited to tour the beautifully fixed-up home. Many smiles were seen as visitors walked through the rooms where Bethune lived and worked. It gave everyone a closer look at her life.

Henry spoke about how much Bethune still means to the community, saying “This celebration is more than just a birthday party. It’s a chance for us to think about Dr. Bethune’s amazing life and what she left behind. Her ideas for education, fairness, and giving people power have left a lasting mark not just on our city but on the whole country.”

He also added, “She gave us a big job: to help the young people in our community as we keep trying to make our city a great place, let’s celebrate 150 years to make the spirit of education strong again. Let’s always focus on our young people.”

The celebrations for Bethune’s 150th birthday continue Thursday night in Daytona Beach. The city will hold another special event tonight at 6:30 p.m. It will be at the bronze statue of Bethune in the Riverfront Esplanade, which is at the corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Beach Street. This event is also open to everyone.

