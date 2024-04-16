Classes canceled at Brevard County middle school due to power outage, loss of air conditioning

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Classes has to be canceled unexpectedly for one middle school in Brevard County Tuesday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to a message from Brevard Public Schools, Johnson Middle School in Melbourne had a power outage Tuesday morning that affected their air conditioning.

While the district says the power has since been restored, they won’t be able to complete repairs to the air conditioning system in time to provide a “proper learning environment” for the students.

READ: Brevard County’s first medical school to open in July

As a result, they made the decision to cancel classes at Johnson Middle School for the day.

The district says they expect the school to re-open Wednesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group