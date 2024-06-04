Clermont police seek suspects in thefts of gaming devices from BJ’s store

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police are asking for help identifying four suspects in multiple thefts from the same store.

According to police, three of the suspects walked into the BJ’s on Highway 27 on Saturday, April 27, and were seen taking several gaming and electronic devices from the shelves.

Investigators say one of the suspects then carried the items to a hidden area behind the pallets and shelves where the merchandise sat before all three suspects were seen walking out of the store with the stolen devices.

Police say a BJ’s employee later found empty anti-theft sensors where one of the suspects hid with the merchandise.

Days later, on April 30, police say two of the first three suspects returned to the same BJ’s with a fourth person and were seen taking even more gaming and electronic devices from the shelves.

Again, all three suspects left the store with stolen merchandise, leaving anti-theft devices behind.

According to police, the suspects left the area in a gray Chrysler 200, traveling in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing white sneakers, black shorts, and a black sweater. He has braided hair and tattoos on his left arm.

Police described the second suspect as a white male with short, brown, curly hair wearing white shoes, black jogger style pants, and a black zip-up jacket.

Police say the third suspect was another black male with braids. He wore black shoes, black shorts, and a black shirt during the first theft, and black shoes, gray pants, and a blue jacket the second time in the store.

The fourth suspect was described as a black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and white slippers.

Anyone who’s able to identify the suspects or otherwise has information on the case is asked to contact Clermont Detective Mangual at jmangual@clermontfl.org or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

