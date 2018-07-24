0 Clermont police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont police sergeant was arrested Sunday on domestic battery charges, the Clermont Police Department said Tuesday.

Clermont police Sgt. Erwin Ramirez was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of felony battery domestic violence by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Clermont police Sgt. Shane Strickland said.

Ramirez's wife told police that the two had been arguing about their children on Saturday when the fight escalated, according to an arrest report.

She said Ramirez grabbed a knife, grabbed her arm and said that he should kill her before choking her, the report said.

The woman told investigators that she begged Ramirez not to kill her, according to the report.

A detective said the woman had red marks on her neck. Records show she filed for an injunction against Ramirez Monday.

Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of criminal and internal investigations, Strickland said.

Ramirez was hired in February 2007 and is currently a road patrol supervisor, Strickland said.

Clermont police Chief Charles Broadway provided the following statement in a news release:

"Police officers are held to very high standards, and it’s an unfortunate event and very disheartening whenever a police officer is charged criminally. This arrest is in no way indicative of the fine men and women of the Clermont Police Department who commit their lives to service, building community trust, and day in and day out earn the title of the finest professionals."

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

